Govt extends Uday Kotak’s term at IL&FS for another 6 months

22 September 2021 09:45 IST

The Government of India through a gazette notification has extended the term of banker Uday Kotak as the non-executive board member & chairman of scam hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) for a period of six months till April 2, 2022.

His current term through various extensions is scheduled to expire on October 2, 2021.

Now, his term has been extended from October 3, 2021 to up to April 2, 2022 as the debt resolution process at IL&FS is still on.

