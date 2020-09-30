Govt extends I-T returns deadline to Nov. 30

NEW DELHI

The government has extended the last date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2019-20 by another two months till November 30, 2020, citing difficulties faced by tax payers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will provide relief to several tax payers who were struggling to meet the September 30 deadline. The original deadline of March 31 for filing returns for income earned in the year 2018-19 had been earlier extended till the end of June and further extended till July 31.

“On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes decided to extend the deadline to November 30, the Finance Ministry said in an order issued on Wednesday afternoon. The ministry had received several representations about the hardships being faced by taxpayers due to the continued lockdown restrictions in several parts of the country.

