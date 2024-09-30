GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. extends deadline for filing Income Tax audit report to October 7

The I-T Department said that due to the difficulties faced by taxpayers in electronic filing of audit reports, the deadline is being extended from September 30, 2024 to October 7, 2024

Updated - September 30, 2024 03:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Income Tax Department extends audit report filing deadline to October 7, 2024 due to technical difficulties faced by taxpayers.

Income Tax Department extends audit report filing deadline to October 7, 2024 due to technical difficulties faced by taxpayers. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has extended the date for filing audit report for 2023-24 by seven days till October 7.

In a circular, the I-T Department said considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in electronic filing of various audit reports under the Income Tax Act, the deadline is being extended from September 30, 2024 to October 7, 2024.

Moore Singhi Executive Director Rajat Mohan said technological issues in electronic filing of tax audit reports have pushed the Government to extend timelines by seven more days.

"Load of filings is quite high on the portal in the last few days, throwing the entire ecosystem in a frenzy. Government should either upgrade the system to handle such rush or stagger the timelines for tax filings," Mr. Mohan said .

Published - September 30, 2024 02:28 pm IST

