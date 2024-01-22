Govt expands scope of financial services on offer at IFSC

January 22, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The government has expanded the scope of activities that can be undertaken at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) by including services such as book keeping, and accounting.

As per a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, various services, including book-keeping, accounting, taxation, and financial crime compliance, have been included as part of financial services.

“Provided that the financial services shall be offered by units in an International Financial Service Centre regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to non-residents whose business is not set up either by splitting up of business already in existence in India; or reconstructing/reorganising of business already in existence in India,” it said in a notification on January 18.

The notification stipulates that these units should not offer services by way of transferring or receiving existing contracts or work arrangements from their group entities in India.

