Govt announces tax relief on sale of housing units

New Delhi

12 November 2020 15:41 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced relaxations in income tax rules to allow sale of primary residential units of up to ₹2 crore value below the circle rate.

Till now, only 10% difference between the circle rate and the agreement value was allowed.

To boost residential real estate sector, she said the differential has now been increased to 20% for period up to June 30, 2021 for only primary sale of residential units of value up to ₹2 crore.

“This measure will reduce harships faced by both home-buyers and developers and help in clearing the unsold inventory,” she said.