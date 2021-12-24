Government set to decriminalise metrology law

NEW DELHI

24 December 2021 22:13 IST

In his virtual address on the occasion of National Consumer Day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said there is a need to decriminalise the Legal Metrology Act in such a way that both consumer interest is protected and traders or businesses are not harassed.

“This, we will finalise at the earliest,” the Food and Consumer Affairs Minister said. The act enforces standards related to weights and measures.

