Government reiterates its commitment to GST rollout from July 1

The government on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, despite reservations among industry players, tax experts, and even some State governments about shortage of time to prepare for the new tax regime.

“The Government of India has emphasised that Goods and Services Tax (GST) is scheduled to roll-out on July 1, 2017,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

“The Central Board of Excise and Customs [CBEC] in coordination with the State governments have increased their outreach programmes with regard to GST so as to reach the last trader. The GST formations are being notified shortly. The window for migration to GST Network [GSTN] has re-opened to assist the remaining taxpayers. The preparations are in full swing for a smooth implementation of the landmark tax reform from July 1, 2017,” the statement said.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia tweeted on Tuesday, “The rumours about GST implementation being delayed are false. Please do not be misled by it.”

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has said the lack of preparation among all stakeholders will mean that a July 1 rollout of the new tax regime will come with serious problems.

While industry players are complaining that the GST rules have either been finalised too late, or in some cases still not been finalised, several GST Suvidha Providers have voiced their concern over their level of preparedness and that of the GSTN, the IT backbone of the GST.

