Government hikes windfall tax on crude petroleum, diesel

February 15, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The government on Thursday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to ₹3,300 per tonne from ₹3,200 per tonne with effect from Friday.

The tax is levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

According to an official notification, SAED on the export of diesel too has been hiked to ₹1.50 a litre from nil earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

On petrol and jet fuel or ATF, the levy will be retained at nil.

The new rates are effective from February 16.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.