Government exempts LPG imports from agri cess

September 01, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - New Delhi

The government had in July imposed a 15% agri cess on imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15% agri cess with effect from September 1.

The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

