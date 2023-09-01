Government exempts LPG imports from agri cess

September 01, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - New Delhi

The government has exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15% agri cess with effect from September 1.

The government had in July imposed a 15% agri cess on imports of these goods.

Also read | Centre slashes LPG prices by ₹200 ahead of poll season

The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.