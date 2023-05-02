HamberMenu
Government cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

Government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,100 ($50.14) per tonne from ₹6,400 per tonne

May 02, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST

Reuters
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar

India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,100 ($50.14) per tonne from ₹6,400 per tonne, effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from ₹3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to ₹6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

