GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goods exports drop 9.32% to $34.71 bn in August

The trade deficit widened to a ten-month high of $29.65 billion, reckoned to be the second highest monthly gap in goods trade.

Published - September 17, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Photo used for illustration purpose only.

Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s goods exports dropped 9.32% to $34.71 billion in August, while the import bill expanded 3.3% to $64.36 billion.

The trade deficit widened to a ten-month high of $29.65 billion, reckoned to be the second highest monthly gap in goods trade.

“Gold imports more than doubled from $4.9 billion a year ago to $10.06 billion this August. Trade deficit should not be a matter of concern for a developing economy and you should not compare the deficits of developed countries with fast growing countries like India,” said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

“To the extent there are no foreign exchange issues, it should not matter,” he asserted.

On the spike in gold imports, Trade Ministry officials said “Gold prices have declined globally and there has also been an import duty cut. Moreover, this is the time of the year that jewellers start stocking up for the festive and wedding season.”

Published - September 17, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Related Topics

exports / imports / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.