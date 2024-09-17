Goods exports drop 9.32% to $34.71 bn in August

India’s goods exports dropped 9.32% to $34.71 billion in August, while the import bill expanded 3.3% to $64.36 billion.

The trade deficit widened to a ten-month high of $29.65 billion, reckoned to be the second highest monthly gap in goods trade.

“Gold imports more than doubled from $4.9 billion a year ago to $10.06 billion this August. Trade deficit should not be a matter of concern for a developing economy and you should not compare the deficits of developed countries with fast growing countries like India,” said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

“To the extent there are no foreign exchange issues, it should not matter,” he asserted.

On the spike in gold imports, Trade Ministry officials said “Gold prices have declined globally and there has also been an import duty cut. Moreover, this is the time of the year that jewellers start stocking up for the festive and wedding season.”