Gold gains ₹ 53; silver jumps ₹45

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained ₹ 53 to ₹ 46,844 per 10 grams reflecting overnight rebound in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 46,791 per 10 grams.

Silver also moved higher by ₹ 45 to ₹ 63,333 per kg, from ₹ 63,288 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $ 1,793 per ounce and $ 23.95 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot prices at COMEX trading flat at $ 1,793 per ounce on Tuesday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.