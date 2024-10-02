ADVERTISEMENT

Gold cools, oil surges amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Published - October 02, 2024 11:21 pm IST - NEW YORK

Reuters, AP

Gold eased on Wednesday, taking a breather after rallying in the last session on an escalation in the conflict in West Asia, but oil prices rose again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spot gold prices were down 0.5% at $2,650.89 per ounce by 11:46 GMT, after a jump of more than 1% on Tuesday after Iran launched missile strikes across Israel.

After hitting $76 earlier, the price for a barrel of Brent crude was sitting at $74.49, up 1.3% from the day before. 

While Israel is not a major producer of oil, Iran is, and a worry is that a broadening war could affect other neighboring countries that are also integral to the flow of crude.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. stocks were drifting Wednesday, and Treasury yields are rising following an encouraging update on the U.S. job market’s strength. The S&P 500 was basically flat in midday trading, a day after sliding from its record on worries about a possible widening of the fighting in West Asia. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US