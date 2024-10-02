GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold cools, oil surges amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Published - October 02, 2024 11:21 pm IST - NEW YORK

Reuters, AP

Gold eased on Wednesday, taking a breather after rallying in the last session on an escalation in the conflict in West Asia, but oil prices rose again.

Spot gold prices were down 0.5% at $2,650.89 per ounce by 11:46 GMT, after a jump of more than 1% on Tuesday after Iran launched missile strikes across Israel.

After hitting $76 earlier, the price for a barrel of Brent crude was sitting at $74.49, up 1.3% from the day before. 

While Israel is not a major producer of oil, Iran is, and a worry is that a broadening war could affect other neighboring countries that are also integral to the flow of crude.

U.S. stocks were drifting Wednesday, and Treasury yields are rising following an encouraging update on the U.S. job market’s strength. The S&P 500 was basically flat in midday trading, a day after sliding from its record on worries about a possible widening of the fighting in West Asia. 

Published - October 02, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / economy (general) / gold and precious material / oil and gas - upstream activities / exports / imports / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.