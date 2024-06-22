GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Global textile industry concerned about continuing weak demand

The survey conducted in the second half of May shows that most companies pointed to weak demand as the main concern

Published - June 22, 2024 04:09 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
A woman inspects garments at a knitwear export unit in Tiruppur. File

A woman inspects garments at a knitwear export unit in Tiruppur. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The global textile industry, including textile machinery and garment manufacturing, continues to be concerned about “weak demand” in the market, according to a recent survey.

The latest results of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Global Textile Industry Survey (GTIS), which was conducted in the second half of May, show that most companies pointed to weak demand as the main concern since the end of 2022. Inflation, high raw material prices, energy costs, logistics costs, and geopolitics are some of the other concerns .

“These factors are weighing on consumer and business confidence and are holding back demand to a certain extent,” said K.V. Srinivasan, president of the ITMF.

The survey also revealed that the global textile value chain finds itself still in a relatively poor state. However, since the beginning of 2023, companies across the board are anticipating an improvement in the business environment in the coming months.

The regions with the best business situation in May were Africa and South-East Asia, and except East Asia, other regions expect a better business situation in the next six months.

Related Topics

textile and clothing / international (foreign) trade

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.