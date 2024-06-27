‘Global conclave to boost recycled plastics to be held in Delhi’

Projecting that the plastic recycling industry would grow to $6.9 billion by 2033, the All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association (CPMA), have announced to organise a Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS), from July 4 to 7 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The Conclave will address critical issues surrounding plastic use and the plastic recycling industry, the organisers said.

“GCPRS will convene experts from India and abroad to tackle pressing concerns in plastic waste management, recycling, and sustainability. The Conclave will also discuss the impact of plastic on the environment, and innovative solutions that can lead to a more sustainable future,” the organisers added.

Arvind Mehta, Chairman of AIPMA’s Governing Council said, “With India’s zero waste goal, GCPRS will highlight innovative recycling technologies, sustainable alternatives like biodegradable and compostable plastics, and efficient waste management solutions.”

“The event will serve as a platform for industry leaders, start-ups, and environmental experts to display their latest advancements and share insights on achieving sustainability in the plastics industry. The exhibition will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including industry leaders, innovators, policy makers, and environmental experts,” Mr. Mehta added.