Global AI Chips revenue will grow 33% in 2024: Gartner

Revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors globally is expected to total $71 billion in 2024, a rise of 33% from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.

“Today, generative AI (GenAI) is fueling demand for high-performance AI chips in data centres,” said Alan Priestley, VP Analyst at Gartner. “In 2024, the value of AI accelerators used in servers, which offload data processing from microprocessors, will total $21 billion, and increase to $33 billion by 2028,”, Mr. Priestley added.

Gartner forecasts AI PC shipments will reach 22% of total PC shipments in 2024, and by the end of 2026, 100% of enterprise PC purchases will be an AI PC. AI PCs include a neural processing unit (NPU) enabling them to run longer, quieter and cooler and have AI tasks running continuously in the background, creating new opportunities for leveraging AI in everyday activities.

While AI semiconductor revenue would continue to experience double-digit growth through the forecast period, 2024 was expected to experience the highest growth rate during that period, Gartner predicted.

