GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Global AI Chips revenue will grow 33% in 2024: Gartner

Published - May 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors globally is expected to total $71 billion in 2024, a rise of 33% from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.

“Today, generative AI (GenAI) is fueling demand for high-performance AI chips in data centres,” said Alan Priestley, VP Analyst at Gartner. “In 2024, the value of AI accelerators used in servers, which offload data processing from microprocessors, will total $21 billion, and increase to $33 billion by 2028,”, Mr. Priestley added.

Gartner forecasts AI PC shipments will reach 22% of total PC shipments in 2024, and by the end of 2026, 100% of enterprise PC purchases will be an AI PC. AI PCs include a neural processing unit (NPU) enabling them to run longer, quieter and cooler and have AI tasks running continuously in the background, creating new opportunities for leveraging AI in everyday activities.

While AI semiconductor revenue would continue to experience double-digit growth through the forecast period, 2024 was expected to experience the highest growth rate during that period, Gartner predicted.

Related Topics

semiconductors and active components

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.