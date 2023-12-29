ADVERTISEMENT

Gem, jewellery exports dip by 4.52% in November to ₹19,018 crore: GJEPC

December 29, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Mumbai

The decline in shipments has narrowed to just 4.52%. There is an improvement in gem and jewellery exports in November mainly due to supply disruptions

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The overall gem and jewellery exports witnessed a on-year decline of 4.52% in November to ₹19,018.180 crore ($2,263.34 million), GJEPC (Gem and Jewellery Expert Promotion Council) said on December 29.

Exports stood at ₹19,917.73 crore ($2437.53 million) during November 2022, according to the data by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

ALSO READ
India's gem, jewellery exports decline 11.49% to ₹22,873 crore in October

"The decline in shipments has narrowed to just 4.52%. There is an improvement in gem and jewellery exports in November mainly due to supply disruptions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The industry in India had urged the industry to stop importing rough diamonds from October 15 till December 15, following geopolitical issues and lack of demand. This disruption and the festival demand has rejuvenated the demand scenario leading to improvement in exports," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah told PTI.

ALSO READ
GJEPC seeks more time to implement G7 sanctions on Russian diamonds

The industry expects things to improve going forward and expects the exports in FY24 to be better than the previous financial year, he added.

Meanwhile, the overall export of Cut and Polished diamonds (CPD) dipped by 9.65% in November to ₹9,217.88 crore ($1,100.09 million), compared to ₹10,202.54 crore ($1,248.41 million) for the same period of the previous year.

The total exports of gold jewellery grew by 9.2% to ₹6,724.95 crore ($797.45 million) in November, compared to ₹6,158.56 crore ($753.5 million) in the same period a year ago.

Export of polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April-November witnessed a decline of 20.12% at ₹7,783.24 crore ($941.1 million) from ₹9,743.28 crore ($1,227.77 million) in the year-ago period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US