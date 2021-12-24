‘GDP to grow 8.2% in FY23 with more downside risks’

MUMBAI

24 December 2021 22:07 IST

BofA flags inflation, policy shift risks

Warning that the new year would be riskier than the previous two in terms of growth, inflation and the perils of monetary policy normalisation on consumption demand in particular, along with other external risks, a Wall Street brokerage has pencilled in an 8.2% GDP growth next fiscal, with more downside risks to the projection.

Consumption demand

The biggest risk to the projection is a derailed consumption demand that has been the main growth driver in the past many years, said the Bank of America Securities India house economists who still believe that consumption demand will remain the key driver of growth next fiscal as well.

The economists expect higher growth next fiscal on the back of higher overall gross value add (GVA) growth due to the lower outgo on subsidies, along with stable agriculture sector growth at about 4% and robust services growth, adding up to an overall GVA growth of 7%, down from a likely 8.5% in FY22. FY23 GDP growth is seen at 8.2%, down from 9.3% in FY22.

Advertising

Advertising