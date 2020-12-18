GDP to contract 7.8% in FY21: ICRA

MUMBAI

‘Recover is fragile and prone to risks,’ says expert,

ICRA on Thursday forecast India’s GDP would contract 7.8% in FY21.

Rising raw material and wage costs would partly counteract the positive impact of a modest rise in volumes in the industrial sector in the third quarter, resulting in a small 1.0% contraction, the rating agency said.

“The recovery under way in the Indian economy in Q3 FY2021 is fragile, and appears prone to risks related to rising costs, as well as a reappearance of supply-side disruptions in some States,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA.

