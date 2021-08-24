Economy

GDP likely grew at 18.5% in April-June: SBI report

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have grown by about 18.5% with an upward bias in the first quarter, State Bank of India’s researchers wrote in their Ecowrap report.

This estimate is lower than the RBI’s GDP growth projection of 21.4% for the April-June quarter.

“Based on our ‘Nowcasting’ model, the forecasted GDP growth for Q1... would be around 18.5% (with upward bias),” they wrote.

Higher growth in Q1 is mainly due to a low base.

SBI has developed the ‘Nowcasting Model’ with 41 high-frequency indicators associated with industrial activity, service activity, and the global economy.

The researchers expect gross value added (GVA) to expand 15% in Q1FY22.

Meanwhile, the business activity index based on ultra-high-frequency indicators show a further increase in August, with the latest reading for the week ended August 16, at 103.3, it added.


Comments
