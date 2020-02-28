Economy

GDP growth slips to 4.7% in December quarter

A prominent wholesale pulses market in New Delhi. File

A prominent wholesale pulses market in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 5.6% in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

India’s economic growth slowed to 4.7% in October-December 2019, according to official data released on Friday.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 5.6% in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Also read: Economic Survey 2019-20 highlights: Back to Adam Smith's Invisible Hand

During the nine-month period (April-December 2019), the Indian economy grew 5.1% as against 6.3% in the same period a year ago.

The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2019-20 was revised to 5.6%, and for the second quarter to 5.1%.

The NSO has pegged economic growth at 5% in 2019-20 in its second advance estimates released on Friday, the same as its estimates last month.

The Reserve Bank had also estimated 5% GDP growth for 2019-20. China’s economic growth was 6% in October-December 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years. China’s economic growth was 6.1% in 2019 (calendar year), the slowest in about three decades.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 6:16:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/gdp-growth-slips-to-47-in-december-quarter/article30943636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY