ADVERTISEMENT

India’s GDP expands 7.8% in Q4, 8.2% in FY24

Updated - May 31, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 05:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.6% expansion in the December quarter

PTI

As per the data, the economy expanded 8.2% in 2023-24 against a 7% growth in 2022-23. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

 India’s economy growth slowed to a four-quarter low of 7.8% in the January-March period, but pushed the annual growth rate for FY24 to 8.2%, mainly on account of good showing by manufacturing, official data showed on May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The growth propelled the Indian economy to $3.5 trillion and set the stage for achieving the $5-trillion target in the next few years.

In the previous 2022-23 fiscal year, the economy grew 7%.

ADVERTISEMENT

RBI annual report 2023-24: Central bank sees real GDP growth at 7% in FY25

China has registered an economic growth of 5.3% in the first three months of 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The economic expansion was recorded at 7.8% during the January-March 2024, while it was 8.6% in October-December 2023 and 8.1% in July-September 2023.

The growth was 8.2% in April-June 2023, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The GDP grew 6.2% in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate released in February, had projected the GDP growth for 2022-23 at 7.7 %.

According to the NSO data, real GDP, or GDP at constant prices, is estimated to attain a level of ₹173.82 lakh crore in 2023-24, against the first revised estimates (FRE) of GDP for 2022-23 of ₹160.71 lakh crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The growth rate in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.2% as compared to 7.0% in 2022-23,” it stated.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹295.36 lakh crore in 2023-24, against ₹269.50 lakh crore in 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 9.6 %, it added.

The real GDP in the March quarter of 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 47.24 lakh crore, against Rs 43.84 lakh crore a year earlier, showing a growth rate of 7.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices in the March quarter of 2023-24, is estimated at ₹78.28 lakh crore, against ₹71.23 lakh crore in the year-ago period, showing a growth rate of 9.9 %.

The real GVA (gross value added) is estimated at ₹158.74 lakh crore in 2023-24, against the FRE for 2022-23 of ₹148.05 lakh crore, registering a growth rate of 7.2% as compared to 6.7% in 2022-23.

The GVA growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 8.9% in the March quarter against 0.9% a year ago.

GVA growth in mining was 4.3% in the fourth quarter compared to 2.9% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Construction grew 8.7% in the quarter, up from 7.4% in the corresponding period of 2022-23.

The agriculture sector growth decelerated to 0.6% from 7.6%.

The electricity, gas, water supply, and other utility services segment grew 7.7%during the fourth quarter from 7.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

GVA growth in the services sector -- trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting -- was 5.1% in the fourth quarter against a growth of 7% a year ago.

Financial, real estate and professional services grew 7.6% in the March 2023 quarter compared to 9.2% in the year-ago period.

Public administration, defence and other services posted 7.8% growth in the quarter against 4.7% expansion in the same quarter a year ago.

Fiscal deficit for FY24 improves to 5.63% of GDP

The government’s fiscal deficit for 2023-24 stood at 5.63% of the GDP, marginally better then the 5.8 per cent estimated in the Union Budget..

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between expenditure and revenue, was at ₹16.53 lakh crore.

In the revised estimate for 2023-24, the government had projected the fiscal deficit of ₹17.34 lakh crore, or 5.8% of the GDP, in the interim Budget tabled on February 1 in Parliament.

According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts, the government managed to meet the revenue collection target.

Net tax collection was at ₹23.26 lakh crore in FY24, while the expenditure stood at ₹44.42 lakh crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US