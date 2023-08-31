ADVERTISEMENT

GDP grew 7.8% in first quarter, says National Statistical Office

August 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

GDP growth stood at 6.1% in the January to March 2023 quarter and at 13.1% in the first quarter of 2022-23.

The Hindu Bureau

Growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy sped to 7.8% in the first quarter of this year. Photo: rawpixel.com 

Growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy sped to 7.8% in the first quarter of this year, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31.

GDP growth stood at 6.1% in the January to March 2023 quarter and at 13.1% in the first quarter of 2022-23. GVA growth in the previous quarter was 6.5%, while it was 11.9% in the April to June 2022 period.

Manufacturing GVA grew for the second quarter in a row, with the pace of growth picking up slightly to 4.7% in Q1 of 2023-24, from 4.5% in the previous quarter. Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing GVA grew 3.5% between April to June, while it was the Services sectors that recorded the sharpest surge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services GVA grew 12.2% in Q1, while GVA from Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to broadcasting rose 9.2%.

The Gross Value Added from Public Administration, Defence and Other Services, as well as the employment-intensive Construction sector rose 7.9% each.

GVA from Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other services grew just 2.9%, while Mining and Quarrying GVA grew 5.8%.

“Real GDP in Q1 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of ₹40.37 lakh crore, as against ₹37.44 lakh crore in Q1 2022-23, showing a growth of 7.8% as compared to 13.1% in Q1 2022-23,” the NSO said.

“Although a supportive base propelled India’s GDP growth to a four-quarter high of 7.8% in Q1, it nonetheless printed below our expectations of 8.5% as well as the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s projection of 8%,” said ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar. She attributing the slower than expected growth largely to the meek uptick in manufacturing that has been hit by falling exports, and a deceleration in the construction sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US