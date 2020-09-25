Economy

G7 backs extension of debt freeze

G7 finance ministers on Friday backed an extension of a G20 bilateral debt relief initiative for the world’s poorest countries, but said it must be revised to address shortcomings hindering implementation.

In a joint statement, the ministers said they “strongly regret” moves by some countries to skip participation by classifying their State-owned institutions as commercial lenders. Two officials from G7 countries said the reference was targeted at China, which has refused to include loans by the state-owned China Development Bank and other government-controlled entities when dealing with countries seeking debt relief.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 11:26:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/g7-backs-extension-of-debt-freeze/article32699128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story