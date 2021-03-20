G-sec yields rise to highest level in FY21

With the government set to borrow ₹50,000 crore more in the remaining weeks of the fiscal month, Friday's auction has seen the weighted average yields hitting the roof at 6.18%, the highest this fiscal.

At 6.18%, the weighted average yield has spiked to its highest level this fiscal, and this is higher by 4 bps than the previous week when it was at 6.14%, Care Ratings wrote in a note.

The government raised ₹33,000 crore in its scheduled weekly auction — ₹4,000 crore more than the notified amount.