Watch | Does Bitcoin have a future in India?

10 November 2021 18:01 IST

A video explainer on Bitcoin and the future of cryptocurrencies in India.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been growing rapidly in India despite restrictions from the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India. According to some estimates, over 10 crore Indians own cryptocurrencies, making India the country with the largest number of Bitcoin holders in the world. Recently Bitcoin hit $60,000 for the first time in six months, nearing its record high. What does the future hold for Bitcoins in India?

