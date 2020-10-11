Fuel demand rises in Sept. over August

Representational image.

11 October 2020 02:09 IST

Fuel demand in September rose month-on-month for the first time since June as easing coronavirus restrictions supported economic activity and travel, but consumption remained weaker than a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Consumption of refined fuels rose 7.2% in September from the prior month to 15.47 million tonnes, the first increase since June when demand rose to 16.09 million tonnes.

However, demand fell 4.4% from the same period a year earlier, posting its seventh consecutive year-on-year slide, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed.

