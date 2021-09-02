‘Fuel demand recovery stays patchy in Aug.’

India’s fuel demand recovery remained patchy in August as petrol consumption continued to rise but diesel sales fell, preliminary data from state fuel retailers showed on Wednesday.

State-owned fuel retailers sold 2.43 million tonne of petrol in August, up 13.6% from August 2020. It was 4.1% higher than pre-COVID sales of 2.33 million tonne in August 2019.

Sales of diesel — the most used fuel — rose 15.9% to 4.94 million tonne during August over the previous year, but was down 9.8% from August 2019. Diesel consumption was 8% lower than pre-COVID levels in first half of August.