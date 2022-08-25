Former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed India’s Executive Director at IMF

India’s former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been appointed to the post of Executive Director (India) at the IMF, with effect from November 1, 2022

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 25, 2022 20:09 IST

File photo of Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian for the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund for a period of three years starting November 1, 2022, or until further orders.

Mr. Subramanian, who is currently a Finance Professor at the Indian School of Business, will replace Surjit S. Bhalla who was appointed to the role in 2019.

The Secretariat to the Cabinet's appointments panel said the appointment's approval entailed curtailing the tenure of Mr. Bhalla up to October 30, 2022.

Mr. Bhalla had been appointed as the Executive Director (India) at the IMF for a period of three years in October 2019 after his predecessor Subir Gokarn had passed away in July 2019.

