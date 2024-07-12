GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forex reserves jump $5.16 billion to $657.16 billion

Gold reserves increased $904 million to $57.432 billion during the week, the RBI said

Published - July 12, 2024 05:46 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
India's forex reserves jumped $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion during the week ended July 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

India's forex reserves jumped $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion during the week ended July 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on July 12.

The forex kitty had declined for the previous two consecutive weeks, dropping $1.713 billion to $651.997 billion for the week ended June 28.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $655.817 billion as on June 7 this year.

For the week ended July 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.228 billion to $577.11 billion, as per the the data released on July 12.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $904 million to $57.432 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were up $21 million to $18.036 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $4 million to $4.578 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

economy, business and finance / business (general)

