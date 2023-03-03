ADVERTISEMENT

Forex reserves fall $325 million to $560.94 billion

March 03, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Mumbai

In October 2021, the Forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped $325 million to $560.942 billion as of February 24, making it the fourth consecutive week of decline in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India said on March 3.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined $5.68 billion to $561.267 billion.

In October 2021, the Forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the Central Bank deploys the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures due to various factors, mainly global developments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For the week ended February 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $166 million to $495.906 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased for the fourth week running and were down $66 million to $41.751 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell $80 million to $18.187 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down $12 million to $5.098 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US