GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forex reserve jump $9.70 billion to all-time high of $666.85 billion

Forex reserves jumped by $9.699 billion, with increase in foreign currency assets and gold reserves

Published - July 20, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
As on July 12, the foreign currency assets increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, according to RBI data. Image used for representation purpose only.

As on July 12, the foreign currency assets increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, according to RBI data. Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forex reserves jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion for the week ended on July 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, surpassing the previous high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7.

Also Read: SDR, a popular alternative to dollar

For the week ended July 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.231 billion to $58.663 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $76 million to $18.111 billion, the apex bank said.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was up by $32 million to $4.609 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.