Foreign exchange reserves decline to $564.053 billion

The drop in the reserves during the week ended August 19 was due to a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) and the gold reserves

PTI Mumbai
August 26, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 In the previous week ended August 12, the reserves declined $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion. File. | Photo Credit: S. R. Raghunathan

ADVERTISEMENT

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell $6.687 billion to $564.053 billion in the week ended August 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

In the previous week ended August 12, the reserves declined $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion.

The drop in the reserves during the week ended August 19 was due to a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) and the gold reserves, as per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

FCA fell $5.779 billion to $501.216 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gold reserves declined $704 million to $39.914 billion, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased $146 million to $17.987 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell $58 million to $4.936 billion in the reporting week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
financial markets
Reserve Bank of India

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app