GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Food costs lift veg thali price 10%’

Veg and non-veg meal costs at six and seven month highs, respectively; tomato, onion, potato, rice, and pulses continued to record double-digit inflation, Crisil food cost tracker signals

Published - July 05, 2024 09:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Food inflation likely hardened further  in June from the 8.7% mark recorded in April and May, going by Crisil’s food plate cost tracker, which showed that a home-cooked vegetarian meal’s cost rose 10% year-on-year to a six-month high, while non-vegetarian meal costs hit a seven-month peak.

The cost of a non-vegetarian meal was 4% lower than a year earlier, but inched up 4% sequentially to ₹58, the highest price since November. The average vegetarian meal cost had touched ₹29.4, the highest so far in 2024 and 6% over May levels, Crisil’s calculations show.

The monthly CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics report on food plate costs points to food inflation trends ahead of the official retail inflation data for June, due on July 12. In May, vegetarian food plate costs rose 9%, quickening from April’s 8%, while official food inflation for consumers was 8.7% in both the months.

TOP driven

A large part of the rise in June’s vegetarian meal costs was driven by a surge of 30%, 46% and 59% in prices of tomato, onion and potato (TOP), respectively. In May, the prices of these three key vegetables had risen 39%, 43% and 41%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, prices of tomato, onion and potato rose 29%, 15% and 9%, respectively, due to lower arrivals. The calculation of a vegetarian thali’s cost also includes the prices of roti, rice, dal, curd, and salad.

“A dip in acreage, resulting in subdued arrivals, has led to a 13% on-year increase in the price of rice (accounting for 13% of the veg thali cost), while a dry spell in key kharif months impacted production of pulses, leading to a price increase of 22% on-year,” Crisil said. Prices of pulses had risen 21% in May, while rice prices were up 13%.

Sequentially, the cost of the non-vegetarian plate spiked 4% due to elevated vegetable prices, but a milder 1% increase in the cost of broiler, which accounts for about 50% of the cost, arrested a further increase. Compared with last June, broiler prices were down 14%, explaining the 4% year-on-year dip in non-vegetarian meal costs.

“TOP prices surged because of lower onion arrivals due to significant drop in rabi acreage, decline in yield for potato crop due to unseasonal rains in March, and virus infestation in tomato summer crop due to high temperatures in key growing regions of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh that tanked tomato arrivals down 35% on-year,” the report noted, adding that base effects played a part too.  

Related Topics

inflation and deflation / rating

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.