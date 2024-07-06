GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FMCG sector to see 7-9% revenue growth this fiscal: CRISIL Ratings

Sustained improvement in the rural economy, which depends on the monsoons and farm incomes, will be essential for generating steady demand, a report by CRISIL Ratings said

Updated - July 06, 2024 01:47 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The FMCG sector is expected to see a moderate revenue growth this fiscal, a new report said. File

The FMCG sector is expected to see a moderate revenue growth this fiscal, a new report said. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is expected to see revenue growth of 7-9% this fiscal, according to a report released by CRISIL Ratings on July 6.

The expected revenue increase in FY 2024-25 will be supported by higher volume growth due to a revival in rural demand and a steady demand from urban areas. The estimated growth of the FMCG sector in 2023-24 was 5-7%.

The report said product realisation is expected to grow in single digits with a marginal rise in prices of key raw materials for the food and beverage (F&B) segment. However, the prices of key raw materials for the personal care and home care segments are likely to be stable.

CRISIL Ratings Director Rabindra Verma said, “Revenue growth will vary across product segments and firms. The F&B segment is expected to grow 8-9% this fiscal, aided by improving rural demand. The personal care segment is likely to grow by 6-7%, and the home care by 8-9%.”

The FMCG players will continue to eye inorganic opportunities, which will help them expand product offerings, the report said. Sustained improvement in the rural economy, which depends on the monsoons and farm incomes, will be essential for generating steady demand, it added.

Related Topics

economy (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.