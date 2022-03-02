FM unveils paperless bill system for govt. suppliers

“Will close any small window available for rent-seeking to get bills cleared”

Special Correspondent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a new e-bill facility for government suppliers on Wednesday and said people would no longer have to meet officers and face the prospect of ‘rent-seeking’ by some officers, in order to get their bills cleared by government departments.

“As a contractor or supplier to the government, you will be now able to submit bills digitally, with your claim and your digital signature and do not have to come to any of the government offices,” Ms. Sitharaman said about the new ‘paperless’ bill submission and processing system. The Ministry said this would be implemented ‘in a phased manner’ and begin with nine departments initially.