FM reviews NIP as part of infra spending push

Nirmala Sitharaman.

NEW DELHI

06 January 2021 21:56 IST

Pipeline expanded to 7,300 projects

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) as the government seeks to accelerate infrastructure spending in the economy.

The NIP has been expanded from 6,385 projects at the time of its introduction a year ago, to more than 7,300 projects, and is making progress despite the pandemic, the government said in a statement.

“The NIP is a part of the Government of India’s initiative to provide world-class infrastructure to its citizens and enhance the ease of living,” Ms. Sitharaman said, urging Ministries to promote investible projects by holding discussions with prospective investors. The Minister reviewed progress of the NIP, with a specific focus on 34 water and health-related infrastructure projects worth ₹3.6 lakh crore.

Advertising

Advertising