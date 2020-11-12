Economy

FM announces ₹900 crore grant for COVID-19 vaccine research

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday announced a ₹900 crore grant to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID-19 vaccine research.

She said the grant does not cover the actual cost of vaccine and distribution expenses, which will be made separately as and when the vaccine is available.

She also said that ₹10,200 crore additional budget outlay will be provided towards capital and industrial expenditure for domestic defence equipment, industrial incentives and infrastructure and green energy.

