Fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year target in November

December 30, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A labourer stands on a truck carrying construction materials in Noida. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The government's fiscal deficit at the end of November touched 59% of the full year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit — the difference between expenditure and revenue — was ₹9,78,154 crore during the April-November period of 2022-23.

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 46.2% of the budget estimates of 2021-22.

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be ₹16.61 lakh crore or 6.4% of the GDP.

