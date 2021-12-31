Economy

Fiscal deficit narrowed in April-November to 46% of full-year target

India’s fiscal deficit had surged to 135.1% of the full-year target during the same period last fiscal year. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s federal fiscal deficit in April-November, the first eight months of current fiscal year, narrowed to 46.2% of the full-year budgeted target, helped by a rise in tax collections, government data showed on Friday.

The fiscal deficit had surged to 135.1% of the full-year target during the same period last fiscal year.

The fiscal deficit for eight months ended November 2021 stood at ₹6.96 trillion compared with the ₹15.07-trillion target for the whole fiscal year, the data showed.

In April-November, net tax receipts were ₹11.35 trillion while total expenditure was ₹20.75 trillion, the data released by the government showed.


