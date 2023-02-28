HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8%

Banks are forced to offer inflation-beating deposit rates for a tenor ranging from 200 to 800 days as credit growth has been far outpacing deposit mobilization throughout this fiscal, leading to a funding crunch

February 28, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

As banks’ chase for customers to collect cheap deposits is not fructifying, they are forced to offer inflation-beating real interest rates on fixed deposits now, and State-run banks led by Punjab & Sind Bank tops the chart offering 8-8.50% per annum deposit rate.

Banks are forced to offer inflation-beating deposit rates for a tenor ranging from 200 to 800 days as credit growth has been far outpacing deposit mobilization throughout this fiscal, leading to a funding crunch.

Also read: Huge increase in post-office savings bank interest rates

Even at the lowest 7%, fixed deposit pricing is positive for customers because even after a surprise spurt in retail inflation for January at 6.52%, the real rates are in the green.

Inflation has been over 6% for 10 months of 2022 forcing the Reserve Bank to increase rates by 250 bps to 6.50% through six consecutive hikes beginning May 2022.

For the fortnight to January 13, 2023, credit growth rose 16.5% annualised as against 10.6% growth in deposits. In fact, for almost the entire year, deposit growth has been in the mid-single digit and the recent spike is due to an increase in deposit rates since December.

The rates are better even from other angles, too, as one-year post office deposit fetches 6.6% and 6.8% for two years, while 10-year government securities yield just 7.35%.

The high rate offering also comes as banks have almost fully passed on the 250-bps hike in RBI rate since May last year to their borrowers, they’ve not been doing so for deposits, leading to a funding gap and forcing them to borrow from the market.

According to the new deposit pricing, on average any depositor of a public sector bank is assured of 7 to 7.25% for fixed deposits for a tenor ranging from 200 days to 800 days.

The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India, which has the largest retail franchise with around 20,000 branches, is offering 7.10% for the general public and a higher 7.60% to senior citizens on an annualised basis for fixed deposits in the 400 days bucket.

Punjab & Sind Bank is offering the highest at 8% to retail depositors, and 8.50% to senior citizens for the 221-day bucket.

The Central Bank of India gives the second best rate at 7.85% to senior citizens for 444 days and 7.35% to retail, while Union Bank of India is pricing its 800 days deposits at 7.30% and 7.80% for retail and senior citizens.

Punjab National Bank is offering retail and senior citizens, respectively, at 7.25% and 7.75% on its 666 days bucket, Bank of Baroda’s new pricing comes at 7.05% and 7.755% for 399 days; Bank of India is offering the same rate as that of Bank of Baroda for 444 days, while Bank of Maharashtra’s new rate is 7% and 7.50% for 200 days.

For 400 days, Canara Bank is offering 7.15% and 7.65%; Indian Bank is paying 7% and 7.50% for its 555 days deposits; UCO Bank comes at 7.15% and 7.25% for 666 days; and Indian Overseas Bank is offering 7% and 7.50% for 444 days.

On the other hand, the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank offers only 7% to the general public and 7.50% to senior citizen depositors for five years, while its immediate peer ICICI Bank gives 7% for more than 15 months to retail and 7.5% to senior citizens for over 15 months.

Related Topics

interest rate

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.