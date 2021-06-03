FICCI urges graded tack to unlock economy

‘Surveillance testing must continue’

With the number of coronavirus infections declining in the country, industry chamber FICCI has urged the government to follow a graded approach in unlocking economic activities.

It said any unit that is able to create an isolation bubble should be allowed to operate at all times even if it does not qualify as essential.

The chamber said the ferocity of the second wave highlighted that waiting too long to impose restrictions can result in a surge of cases thus putting immense strain on medical infrastructure.

Learning from the first and second coronavirus waves, “FICCI suggests a graded approach to permissible economic activity which balances lives and livelihoods”, it said in a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

It said that there should be surveillance testing on a continuous basis, even if the number of cases come down sharply. It added that units that have vaccinated at least 60% of the workforce with a single dose can be exempted from restrictions.