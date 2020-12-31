Economy

‘FDI inflow rises 21% to $35.3 bn in April-Oct.’

Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India grew 21% to $35.33 billion in the April-October period of the current financial year, as per official data.

A year earlier, FDI equity inflows had stood at $29.31 billion, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement while listing out its highlights for 2020.

In the first seven months of the current fiscal, total FDI (including re-invested earnings) rose 11% to $46.82 billion, from $42.06 billion in April-October 2019, it said. Sectors that attracted maximum foreign inflows included computer software and hardware, services, trading, chemicals and automobiles. India attracts maximum funds from Singapore, the U.S., Mauritius, the Netherlands, the U.K., France and Japan. In the past year, the Centre has eased FDI policy for sectors such as insurance intermediaries and defence.

