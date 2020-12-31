‘FDI inflow rises 21% to $35.3 bn in April-Oct.’

Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India grew 21% to $35.33 billion in the April-October period of the current financial year, as per official data.
A year earlier, FDI equity inflows had stood at $29.31 billion, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement while listing out its highlights for 2020.
In the first seven months of the current fiscal, total FDI (including re-invested earnings) rose 11% to $46.82 billion, from $42.06 billion in April-October 2019, it said. Sectors that attracted maximum foreign inflows included computer software and hardware, services, trading, chemicals and automobiles. India attracts maximum funds from Singapore, the U.S., Mauritius, the Netherlands, the U.K., France and Japan. In the past year, the Centre has eased FDI policy for sectors such as insurance intermediaries and defence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath