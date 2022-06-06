Families “suffering” due to economic slowdown, BJP has no answers: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: -

June 06, 2022 15:57 IST

In a Facebook post, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP government for its “policy bankruptcy” and lack of answers in the face of rising inflation, falling income, and job losses.

The former president of the Indian National Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the BJP government on Monday over the state of the economy, claiming the per capita income of Indians is dropping but the government has no solutions.

He feared the economic situation would grow dire in the future.

"Indian families are suffering from the onslaught of inflation and job loss and earning less per capita than they were two years ago," Mr. Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Citing RBI data, he added the per capita income at constant prices has dropped from Rs 94,270 to Rs 91,481.

"India's economic slowdown is pronounced, and the BJP Government, which suffers from policy bankruptcy, has no answers," Mr. Gandhi noted.

"The economic situation will only get worse," the Congress leader concluded in his post.

The Congress has been criticizing the government over rising food and petrol prices.