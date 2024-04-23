GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Extreme weather may pose risk to inflation, says RBI Bulletin

The retail based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has eased to 4.9% in March after averaging 5.1% in the preceding two months

April 23, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Extreme weather conditions may pose a risk to inflation, along with prolonged geopolitical tensions that could keep crude oil prices volatile, the Reserve Bank's April Bulletin said on April 23.

The retail based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has eased to 4.9% in March after averaging 5.1% in the preceding two months.

Also read: What is the outlook on the global economy? | Explained

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has kept the key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% since February 2023, citing concerns on the inflation front.

An article on 'State of the Economy' published in the Bulletin further said global growth momentum has been sustained in the first quarter of 2024, and the outlook for world trade is turning positive.

Treasury yields and mortgage rates are ticking up in major economies as expectations of interest rate cuts are being pared.

Fleeting relief: On slide in retail inflation  

"In India, conditions are shaping up for an extension of a trend upshift in real GDP growth, backed by strong investment demand and upbeat business and consumer sentiments," the article said.

The RBI, however, said the views expressed in the Bulletin article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

