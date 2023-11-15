ADVERTISEMENT

Exports up 6.21% to $33.57 billion in October; trade deficit high at $31.36 billion

November 15, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Imports increased to $65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against $57.91 billion recorded in October 2022

India’s trade deficit in October stood at $31.46 billion. Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's merchandise exports rose by 6.21% to $33.57 billion in October this year even as trade deficit ballooned to $31.46 billion during the month, government data showed on November 15.

Imports increased to $65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against $57.91 billion recorded in October 2022.

The country's trade deficit in October stood at $31.46 billion.

During the April-October period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 7% to $244.89 billion. Imports during the seven-month period fell by 8.95% to $391.96 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade numbers in October reflect 'green shoots' of recovery in outbound shipments.

