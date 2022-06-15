Economy

Exports up 20.55% in May to $38.94 billion

Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

India's merchandise exports in May rose by 20.55 per cent to$38.94 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record $24.29 billion, according to the government data released on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Imports during May 2022 grew by 62.83 per cent to $63.22 billion, the data showed.

The trade deficit stood at $6.53 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulative exports in April-May 2022-23 rose by about 25 per cent to $78.72 billion.

Imports in April-May 2022-23 increased 45.42 per cent to $123.41 billion.

The trade deficit during the first two months of this fiscal widened to $44.69 billion against $21.82 billion in the year-ago period.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
macro economics
exports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2022 1:36:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/exports-up-2055-in-may-to-3894-billion/article65529380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY