Exports surge 69%, trade deficit widens

NEW DELHI

15 June 2021 02:03 IST

Imports grew by almost 74% to $38.6 billion — leaving a trade deficit for the month at $6.3 billion

India’s exports rose by 69% to $32.3 billion in May, driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum products and gems and jewellery, even as the trade deficit widened to $6.3 billion, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Imports grew by almost 74% to $38.6 billion — leaving a trade deficit for the month at $6.3 billion.

Exports during April-May this year jumped to $62.9 billion, from $29.4 billion in the year-earlier period. Imports were recorded at $84.3 billion, an increase from $39.3 billion in the same two months of 2020. The trade deficit came in at $21.4 billion, as against $9.9 billion.

Advertising

Advertising